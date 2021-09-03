The Brooklyn Nets are getting some cap relief.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports the team is sending veteran centre DeAndre Jordan and four second-round picks to the Detroit Pistons for Jahlil Okafor and Sekou Doumbouya.

Nets send Pistons their own 2022 and 2027 second-round picks, a 2024 second-rounder via Wizards and a 2025 second via Warriors, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 3, 2021

Wojnarowski notes the deal will save the Nets $47 million in salary and tax. Only two of the four second-round picks, in 2022 and 2027, are the Nets' own with the other two originally being a Washington Wizards 2024 pick and a 2025 pick that originally belonged to the Golden State Warriors.

The Pistons are expected to buy out the remaining two years and $20 million owed to the 33-year-old Jordan, making him a free agent.

An All-Star in 2017, Jordan heads into his 14th NBA season. He appeared in 57 games for the Nets last season, averaging 7.5 points on .763 shooting, 7.5 boards and 1.1 blocks over 21.9 minutes a night. It was his second season with the team.

A native of Houston, Jordan has appeared in 932 career games with the Los Angeles Clippers, Dallas Mavericks, New York Knicks and Nets.