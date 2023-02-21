Jacque Vaughn's stewardship of the Brooklyn Nets through a difficult season is being rewarded.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports the team is signing their head coach to a multi-year extension.

Vaughn, 48, had been with the team as an assistant coach since 2016. He was named interim head coach on Nov. 1 upon the firing of Steve Nash and was made permanent on Nov. 9.

Under Vaughn, the team has gone 32-19 this season in a year in which the team dealt with the absence of Kyrie Irving due to suspension and the blockbuster trade of Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns.

The Nets currently sit at 34-24 and fifth in the Eastern Conference.

The job is Los Angeles native's second as a head coach in the NBA. Vaughn went 58-158 in three seasons as head coach of the Orlando Magic from 2012 to 2015.

He briefly served as interim head coach of the Nets in 2020, going 10-3, when Kenny Atkinson was fired midseason.

A point guard in his playing days out of Kansas, Vaughn appeared in 776 career NBA games from 1997 to 2009 with the Utah Jazz, Atlanta Hawks, Magic, Nets and San Antonio Spurs, with whom he won an NBA championship in 2008.