Already without Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, the short-handed Brooklyn Nets may be down another two players on Wednesday against the Utah Jazz. James Harden has been listed as questionable with neck soreness while newly-acquired Blake Griffin will not play due to injury management on his left knee.

The Nets say James Harden (neck soreness) is questionable and Blake Griffin (left knee - injury management) is out for tonight’s game at Utah. — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) March 24, 2021

Harden, 31, is averaging 25.4 points, 11.5 assists, and 8.7 rebounds in 30 games with the Nets. Griffin has played two games with the team since being signed following his buy out from the Detroit Pistons. The six-time all star is averaging 5.0 points, and 3.5 rebounds in 17.09 minutes per game.