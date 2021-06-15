1h ago
Harden upgraded to questionable, plans to play in Game 5 vs. Bucks
Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (hamstring) has been upgraded to questionable for Tuesday's Game 5 against the Milwaukee Bucks, the team announced.
TSN.ca Staff
Armstrong: Nets' injuries are leaving the door open for the Bucks
VIDEO SIGN OUT
Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (hamstring) has been upgraded to questionable for Tuesday's Game 5 against the Milwaukee Bucks, the team announced.
Barring any setbacks during pregame warmups, Harden plans to play for the first time since experiencing right hamstring tightness in Game 1, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.
The Nets and Bucks are tied 2-2 in the series.