Harden upgraded to questionable, plans to play in Game 5 vs. Bucks

Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (hamstring) has been upgraded to questionable for Tuesday's Game 5 against the Milwaukee Bucks, the team announced.

Update to the Status Report for tonight's Game 5:



Harden (right hamstring tightness) - QUESTIONABLE https://t.co/bWDBouMz1O — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) June 15, 2021

Barring any setbacks during pregame warmups, Harden plans to play for the first time since experiencing right hamstring tightness in Game 1, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Nets‘ James Harden plans to play tonight in Game 5 vs. Milwaukee barring a setback in pregame warmups, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. He’s been upgraded to questionable. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 15, 2021

The Nets and Bucks are tied 2-2 in the series.