Joe Harris has left the NBA Campus in Orlando due to a non-medical personal matter, the Brooklyn Nets announced.

Harris' status of his return is unknown and will be updated as information becomes available.

Harris scored 14 points and grabbed 15 rebounds in the Nets' Game 2 loss to the Toronto Raptors.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Nets would have to push the series to a Game 6 or Game 7 for Harris to have a chance to return, quarantine and play again based on circumstances of departure.