Kevin Durant's return to the Brooklyn Nets' lineup appears at hand.

The Athletic's Shams Charania notes that Durant did not appear in Wednesday's injury report and is expected to return on Thursday against the Miami Heat.

Nets star Kevin Durant is expected to return Thursday vs. Miami. He was not listed on injury report today. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 2, 2022

The 33-year-old Durant has not played since a Jan. 15 120-105 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans with an MCL sprain.

In the 21 games the Texas product has missed, the Nets have gone 5-16 and sit in eighth in the Eastern Conference at 32-31.

In his 14th season, Durant has appeared in 36 games this season, averaging 29.3 points on .520 shooting, 7.4 boards and 5.8 assists over 36.5 minutes a night.