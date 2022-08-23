It appears the Brooklyn Nets and Kevin Durant are going to try to make it work.

Nets general manager Sean Marks released a statement on Tuesday, saying that the two sides met recently and decided to move forward with their "partnership."

"Steve Nash and I, together with Joe Tsai and Clara Wu Tsai, met with Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman in Los Angeles yesterday," Marks said in a statement. "We have agreed to move forward with our partnership. We are focusing on basketball, with one collective goal in mind: build a lasting franchise to bring a championship to Brooklyn."

The 33-year-old superstar rocked the basketball world in late June when he reportedly asked for a trade out of Brooklyn. Many teams showed interested in the 12-time All-Star, including the Toronto Raptors, Boston Celtics, Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat, but the Nets never received an offer that they felt was adequate for someone of Durant's talents.

Durant, a two-time NBA champion, averaged 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists over 55 regular-season games with the underperforming Nets in 2021-22. The Nets were swept in the opening round of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics.

After winning two league titles, including a pair of NBA Finals MVP awards, with the Golden State Warriors in 2017 and 2018, Durant was moved to the Nets in a sign-and-trade following the Warriors’ loss to the Toronto Raptors in the 2019 Finals.

The Texas product missed the entire 2019-20 campaign due to an Achilles injury suffered against the Raptors.

Playing alongside stars Kyrie Irving and eventually James Harden, the Nets were dubbed a super team with the potential to win multiple titles but have come up short during Durant’s three years in Brooklyn, never getting past the second round of the playoffs. The Nets traded Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers last season for an injured Ben Simmons, who has to play a game for the Nets.

Durant will enter the first season of a four-year, $194 million contract in 2022-23.

The Washington native, selected second overall by the Seattle SuperSonics in 2007, has averaged 27.2 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.3 rebounds over 14 seasons and 939 career games with the SuperSonics/Oklahoma City Thunder, Warriors, and Nets.

In addition to appearing in 12 All-Star Games, Durant won the 2014 MVP, the 2008 Rookie of the Year and has been named All-NBA 10 times.