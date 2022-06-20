Kyrie Irving's status with the Brooklyn Nets appears up in the air.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reports that the point guard and the team are at an impasse in conversations about the 30-year-old Irving's future.

Sources: Kyrie Irving, Nets are at impasse in conversations about his future in Brooklyn, clearing way for the seven-time All-Star to consider the open market. Lakers and Knicks expected to emerge among potential suitors.



Irving has until June 29 to activate his $36.9 million player option for next season.

The news comes on the heels of the New York Daily News' Kristian Winfield's report from last month that the team was reticent to offer a long-term deal to the seven-time All-Star.

An outspoken critic of vaccine mandates, Irving was limited to only 29 games in 2021-2022. He averaged 23.1 points on .470 shooting, 5.7 assists and 3.8 boards over 34.0 minutes a night. He averaged a career-high 42.5 minutes a night in the Nets' first-round sweep at the hands of the Boston Celtics.

Charania notes that the New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers could emerge as suitors should Irving opt out of his deal.

Born in Melbourne and raised in West Orange, NJ, Irving is set to enter his 12th NBA season, having also spent time with the Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers with whom he won the 2016 NBA title.