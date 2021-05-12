1h ago
Nets' Irving (facial contusion) out vs. Spurs
Brooklyn Nets' point guard Kyrie Irving will miss Wednesday's game against the San Antonio Spurs with a facial contusion he sustained in Tuesday's victory over the Chicago Bulls.
TSN.ca Staff
NBA: Nets 115, Bulls 107
Irving sustained the injury after being elbowed in the face by Bulls' centre Nikola Vucevic, He received X-rays last night but Nets' head coach Steve Nash said the results were "inconclusive".
The Nets are already without James Harden, who is recovering from a hamstring injury.
The Nets are currently second in the Eastern Conference, two games behind the first place Philadelphia 76ers and one game ahead of the Milwaukee Bucks.