Brooklyn Nets' point guard Kyrie Irving will miss Wednesday's game against the San Antonio Spurs with a facial contusion he sustained in Tuesday's victory over the Chicago Bulls.

Update to the Status Report for tonight's game vs. San Antonio:



Irving (facial contusion) - OUT — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) May 12, 2021

Irving sustained the injury after being elbowed in the face by Bulls' centre Nikola Vucevic, He received X-rays last night but Nets' head coach Steve Nash said the results were "inconclusive".

The Nets are already without James Harden, who is recovering from a hamstring injury.

The Nets are currently second in the Eastern Conference, two games behind the first place Philadelphia 76ers and one game ahead of the Milwaukee Bucks.