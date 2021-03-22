55m ago
Nets' Irving to miss road trip for family matter
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving will not be traveling with the team on their three-game road trip in order to attend to a family member, the team announced Monday.
TSN.ca Staff
NBA: Wizards 106, Nets 113
Irving has played in 31 games for the Nets this season, averaging 28.1 points and 5.7 assists per game. The 28-year-old was named an All-Star.