Nets say Irving will sit at least 2 more games

Brooklyn Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson told reporters Tuesday that point guard Kyrie Irving will be out at least two more games as he continues to recover from a right shoulder injury.

Irving has missed the last nine games and will stay behind and continue to rehab while the team travels to Atlanta and Charlotte this week, reports ESPN's Malika Andrews.

Despite the prolonged absence, Irving has resumed on-court activities but has not been able to participate in contact drills yet. Andrews notes this must happen before he returns to game action.

While starting in Irving's absence, point guard Spencer Dinwiddie has averaged 25 points per game (compared to just over 20 a night for the season). In 11 games prior to the injury, the six-time All-Star averaged 28.5 points per game on 44.4 per cent shooting to go along with 7.2 assists.

Brooklyn's record for the season stands at 10-10 entering play Tuesday.