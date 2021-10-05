Report: Rockets to waive Doumbouya after acquiring him from Nets

The Brooklyn Nets reportedly made a pair of trades Tuesday night.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Nets will send forward Sekou Doumbouya and a second-round pick to the Houston Rockets. The Rockets will waive Doumbouya, says Charania.

Furthermore, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting the Indiana Pacers will send guard Edmond Sumner and a 2025 second-round pick to the Nets.

Wojnarowski says the Nets will also waive Sumner as he's expected to miss the season with a knee injury.

The Nets will waive Sumner, who is out for the season with a knee injury, source tells ESPN. https://t.co/ChehEAGqVQ — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 6, 2021

The Rockets will waive Sekou Doumbouya, sources said. https://t.co/eRJ6lM3tUB — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 6, 2021

The 20-year-old Doumbouya averaged 5.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 0.8 assists over 56 games with the Detroit Pistons last season, his second in the NBA. The Nets acquired Doumbouya from the Pistons earlier this month.