Nets' Curry undergoes ankle surgery, expected to be ready for training camp

Brooklyn Nets guard Seth Curry underwent successful surgery on his left ankle on Monday, the Nets announced. The 31-year-old is expected to be fully recovered prior to the start of training camp.

Seth Curry medical update: pic.twitter.com/Yb7Af2Ga4a — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) May 9, 2022

Curry was acquired from the Philadelphia 76ers along with centre Andre Drummond and forward Ben Simmons as part of the James Harden deal at the trade deadline in February.

In 19 game with the Nets, Curry averaged 14.9 points 2.6 assists, and 3.1 three-pointers per game.

The Charlotte, North Carolina native averaged 15.0 points, 3.6 assists, and 3.1 rebounds in 64 regular-season games this season.

In four playoff games, the Duke product scored 14.5 points on 56.4 per cent shooting before the Nets were swept in the first round by the Boston Celtics.