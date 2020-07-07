Spencer Dinwiddie will not join the Brooklyn Nets in Orlando for the resumption of the season, the guard announced Tuesday.

Dinwiddie and teammate DeAndre Jordan both revealed last week that they had tested positive for COVID-19 and Dinwiddie said Tuesday he tested positive again on Monday.

"After another positive test yesterday and considering the symptoms, @BrooklynNets, team doctors and I have decided that it would be in the best interest for me and the team that I do not play in Orlando," the 27-year-old wrote on Twitter. "I will be supporting the guys every step of the way! #AudienceOfOne"

After another positive test yesterday and considering the symptoms, @BrooklynNets, team doctors and I have decided that it would be in the best interest for me and the team that I do not play in Orlando. I will be supporting the guys every step of the way! #AudienceOfOne — Spencer Dinwiddie (@SDinwiddie_25) July 7, 2020

At least six players on the Nets have tested positive for the virus. The other four were back in March, when Kevin Durant said he was one of them.

Dinwiddie said last week he had a fever and chest soreness.

The Nets have a half-game lead over Orlando for seventh place in the Eastern Conference. They are set to face the Magic on July 31 in their first game back.