Perkins: KD sitting out through All-Star break is right decision

The Brooklyn Nets will be without Kevin Durant in their lineup for longer than expected.

The club announced on Friday that the 32-year-old Durant will remain out until after the All-Star Game with a hamstring injury after undergoing an MRI.

Medical update on Kevin Durant: pic.twitter.com/2NG9PExjJp — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) February 26, 2021

Head coach Steve Nash had said earlier in the week that he hoped to have Durant back prior to the break.

Durant, in his first season with the team after having missed all of 2020 with an Achilles tear, has missed the past six games and nine of the last 10. The Texas product is set to be out for games against the Dallas Mavericks, San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets prior to the break.

In 19 games this season, Durant is averaging 29.0 points on .524 shooting, 7.3 boards and 5.3 assists over 35.7 minutes a night.

Pacers star Domantas Sabonis is expected to replace Kevin Durant on the Eastern Conference All-Star team, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 26, 2021

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis is expected to replace Durant on the Eastern Conference All-Star roster.

This was to be Durant's 11th All-Star game.