Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant will sit out his team's game tonight against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Update to the Status Report for tonight's game at Oklahoma City:



Kevin Durant (injury recovery - right Achilles tendon surgery) - OUT https://t.co/cYlkCF1enT — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) January 29, 2021

Durant will take a maintenance day as part of her injury recovery following right Achilles tendon surgery in June of 2019.

Durant, who is in his second season with the Nets, has averaged the second-most points in the NBA this season (30.5) along with 7.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists.

Nic Claxton (knee), Spencer Dinwiddie (torn ACL), and Norvel Pelle (not with the team) will also miss tonight's game against the Thunder.