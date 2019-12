The Brooklyn Nets have waived guard Iman Shumpert on Thursday, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The Brooklyn Nets are waiving guard Iman Shumpert, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Nets were 9-4 with Shumpert and reluctantly released him due to full roster guarantees. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 12, 2019

The veteran played 13 games with the Nets this season, averaging 4.2 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 0.9 assists in 18.5 minutes per game.

Shumpert also played for the New York Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Sacramento Kings, and Houston Rockets in his eight-year career.