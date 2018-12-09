TORONTO — Adam Brooks scored the game's only goal 2:05 into overtime to lift the Toronto Marlies to a 1-0 victory over the Belleville Senators on Sunday in American Hockey League action.

Eamon McAdam faced just 10 shots but stopped them all to earn the win for the Marlies (10-9-5) and his first career AHL shutout.

Marcus Hogberg made 35 saves for Belleville (12-12-2).

The Senators did not record a shot on goal in overtime and were held to three shots each in the second and third periods.