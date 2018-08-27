Weeks after being bought out by the Calgary Flames, Troy Brouwer has found a new home.

The 33-year-old Vancouver native has agreed to a one-year deal with the Florida Panthers, the club announced on Monday

We're excited to welcome the newest member of Panthers Territory, @TroyBrouwer36, to the Sunshine State!



Details » https://t.co/Z7mWCdmoWX pic.twitter.com/3rvP2o4seS — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) August 27, 2018

Brouwer appeared in 76 contests for the Flames a year ago, scoring six goals and adding 16 assists. He had two years remaining on the four-year, $18 million deal signed with the Flames in the summer of 2016.

This will be the 13th season in the NHL for Brouwer.

Originally taken in the seventh round of the 2004 NHL Entry Draft out of the Western Hockey League's Moose Jaw Warriors, Brouwer has appeared in 763 games with the Blackhawks, Washington Capitals, St. Louis Blues and Flames. A three-time 20-goal scorer, Brouwer was a member of the Blackhawks' 2010 Stanley Cup-winning team.

He has represented Canada internationally, playing in the 2014 worlds in Belarus.

For his career, Brouwer has 169 goals and 172 assists. He has played in 102 playoff games.

For his career,