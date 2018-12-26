TORONTO — Logan Brown put away the eventual winner at the midway point of the game as the Belleville Senators topped the Toronto Marlies 4-1 on Wednesday in American Hockey League play.

Christian Wolanin and Jordan Murray had power-play goals as Belleville (14-17-2), the AHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators, reeled off four unanswered goals. Erik Burgdoerfer also scored, while Marcus Hogberg made 31 saves for the win.

Michael Carcone opened scoring for the Marlies (14-12-5), the farm team for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Kasimir Kaskisuo stopped 24 shots for Toronto.

The Senators went 2 for 6 on the power play and the Marlies were 0 for 4 with the man advantage.