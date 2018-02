Brown suspended one game for kneeing

Los Angeles Kings forward Dustin Brown has been suspended one game by the NHL's Department of Player Safety for kneeing Tampa Bay Lightning defenceman Mikhail Sergachev.

Los Angeles’ Dustin Brown suspended one game for kneeing Tampa Bay’s Mikhail Sergachev. https://t.co/oTx0FHgl8a — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) February 12, 2018

Brown received a five-minute kneeing penalty and a game misconduct for the second period hit.

Sergachev returned for the third period from the hit.