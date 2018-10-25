Browns co-ordinator Haley says he and Jackson 'on same page'

BEREA, Ohio — Browns offensive co-ordinator Todd Haley said he had "no problem at all" with coach Hue Jackson's offer to fix Cleveland's offence.

Jackson's postgame comments following last week's 26-23 overtime loss in Tampa Bay seemed to reveal disappointment with Haley and a rift. However, Haley said he welcomed any ideas from Jackson and that "we're all on the same page."

Haley said Jackson has not been any more involved this week as the Browns (2-4-1) prepare to play in Pittsburgh. Haley spent the previous six seasons with the Steelers before joining Jackson's staff. This will be his first visit to Heinz Field as a visitor since.

Haley chalked up Jackson's remarks following the Browns' fourth OT game to emotion and frustration of another tough loss.

"This is an emotional game," Haley said. "It's not for everyone. It is a high-pressure, high-stress job and we have to keep doing what we know is right."

