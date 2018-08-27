Though fourth overall pick Denzel Ward left the Cleveland Browns' 5-0 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday night with back spasms after seemingly picking up the injury on a tackle to Eagles tight end Zach Ertz, his defensive coordinator is blaming somebody else for the injury - Ward himself.

Gregg Williams, heading into his second season with the Browns, told Cleveland.com that he was glad that the 21-year-old cornerback wasn't seriously hurt, but Ward's form on the tackle was the reason that the Ohio State product had to leave the game in the first place.

"Maybe he’ll finally listen to me and stop doing those stupid things the way he’s trying to tackle, and tackle the way I tell him to tackle, and he won’t get hurt," Williams said.

Williams, the former Buffalo Bills head coach from 2001 to 2003, believes that Ward needs to do a better job of listening to the advice offered from his coaching staff.

"I think [the injury] was a good enough shock that maybe he thinks I might know what I'm talking about," Williams said.

Williams wants Ward to improve on the way he attempts to bring ball handlers to the ground.

"A lot of times, what you do is cut the guy," Williams said, "and what he should have done is cut the guy right there, instead of a 290-pound man running over his face."

Browns head coach Hue Jackson remains bullish on Ward's abilities, but has concerns about his durability.

“I feel very good about him," Jackson said after Friday's game. "I mean, obviously, he has the physical skillset that we want and I think he is tough. He will tackle, he will do all of those things. What he has got to do is be able to make it thought 16 games."

The Browns play their final game of the preseason on Thursday night, visiting the Detroit Lions at Ford Field, before returning home to host the Pittsburgh Steelers in their season opener on September 9.

Ward is expected to be ready for Week 1.