Browns' executive gives strange anecdote on why they passed on Rosen

The Cleveland Browns selected Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield with the first overall pick in the NFL Draft last week.

The decision to select the 2017 Heisman Trophy winner, though questioned by some, was not unexpected.

However, a member of the Browns' front office gave an odd reason to why they didn't take UCLA pivot Josh Rosen at No. 1.

Vice president of player personnel Alonzo Highsmith spoke at the Hall of Fame Luncheon Club on Monday. Here's the transcript of Highsmith's strange anecdote regarding Rosen via the Canton Repository.

“I was at an airport,” he said. “UCLA’s volleyball team was in front of me. You heard so much about Rosen. He’s this or that. We all know how people talk.

“So I asked one of the volleyball coaches, ‘What’s Rosen like?’ He said, ‘Aaaaa, you should probably ask his girlfriend. She’s one of the players. She’s over there.’

“I’m like, ‘All right coach. That’s good enough.’

“I don’t know what all this means, but there was something about him that bothered me.”

Rosen, who fell to the Arizona Cardinals at No. 10, wasn't expected to be go first overall, but some are finding it hard to decipher what Highsmith is trying to say with this story.

Highsmith also spoke about another top quarterback in Wyoming’s Josh Allen, who went to the Buffalo Bills at No. 7.

“Baker Mayfield lost two receivers and he was the same quarterback,” Highsmith explained. “Josh Allen ... big arm ... he could throw the ball from here to the moon. When they have to make excuses ... why are they not completing passes? That’s a problem.”