CLEVELAND — Browns interim coach Gregg Williams insists he's not thinking about his future with the team.

Cleveland has split its two games under Williams, the team's defensive co-ordinator who assumed head coaching duties after Hue Jackson was fired. The Browns (3-6-1) played one of their best all-around games in years on Sunday, beating Atlanta 28-16 to snap a four-game losing streak.

The Browns' performance is a good reflection on Williams, who coached Buffalo from 2001-03. He sidestepped questions about whether he wants to be Cleveland's next full-time coach, saying "I like being employed."

Williams acknowledged he does enjoy "the head coaching part of it. But the big part of what we're doing is getting the players to focus. One day at a time and keep on moving in the right direction."

With rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield throwing three touchdown passes, the Browns easily handled the Falcons (4-5).

