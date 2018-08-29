Cleveland Browns linebacker Mychal Kendricks has been indicted by federal officials on insider trading charges.

BREAKING: Former Eagles linebacker Mychal Kendricks, now with Browns, and ‘Black-ish’ TV writer Damilare Sonoiki indicted by feds on insider trading charges — Jeremy Roebuck (@jeremyrroebuck) August 29, 2018

Roebuck reports that Damilare Sonoiki, a writer on ABC sitcom black-ish, has also been indicted along with the 27-year-old Fresno, CA native.

Shortly after news of the indictment broke, Kendricks released a statement apologizing for his conduct and admitted to the charges.

Browns’ LB Mychal Kendrick’s apologizes for insider trading: pic.twitter.com/l0KjTWCMCc — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 29, 2018

"Four years ago, I participated in insider trading and I deeply regret it," Kendricks wrote. "I invested money with a former friend of mine who I thought I could trust and I greatly admired...While I didn't fully understand all of the details of the illegal trades, I knew it was wrong and I wholeheartedly regret my actions."

The Browns subsequently released a statement saying that Kendricks will not be travelling with the team to Detroit for their final preseason game with the Lions.

Our statement on LB Mychal Kendricks: pic.twitter.com/SJT4RPdo0o — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 29, 2018

"We are aware of the situation and in communication with the league office as we gather more information," the statement read. "Mychal will not make the trip to Detroit. We will comment further at the appropriate time."

The charges could make Kendricks a candidate for suspension under the league's personal conduct policy.

Kendricks signed a one-year deal with the Browns in June after his release from the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles in May following a trade request.

Originally taken in the second round of the 2012 NFL Draft out of Cal, Kendricks appeared in 85 games over six seasons for the Eagles.

In the club's Super Bowl LII victory over the New England Patriots, Kendricks recorded four combined tackles.

Kendricks's brother, Eric, is also a linebacker with the Minnesota Vikings.