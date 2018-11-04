Cleveland defensive backs Denzel Ward and E.J. Gaines left with injuries in the first quarter of Sunday's loss to Kansas City, and the Washington Redskins lost two more offensive linemen against Atlanta.

Ward was sidelined by a hip injury, and Gaines sustained a concussion. Linebacker Christian Kirksey also departed with a hamstring injury, and the short-handed Browns allowed 499 yards in a 37-21 loss to Patrick Mahomes and the high-scoring Chiefs.

Already without left tackle Trent Williams after right thumb surgery, Washington lost left guard Shaun Lauvao to a left knee injury and right guard Brandon Scherff to a left shoulder injury. Lauvao got hurt on the third play of the game and was taken off the sideline in a wheelchair.

The NFC East-leading Redskins had won three in a row before their 38-14 loss to the Falcons. Coach Jay Gruden said Lauvao and Scherff would have MRIs on Monday.

Denver and Miami also lost key offensive linemen.

Left tackle Laremy Tunsil left in the fourth quarter of the Dolphins' 13-6 win over the New York Jets because of a knee injury. Broncos centre Matt Paradis sustained a serious right ankle injury when quarterback Case Keenum rolled up on him just before halftime of their 19-17 loss to Houston. Paradis had never missed a snap in his four-year career.

Jets centre Spencer Long aggravated an injury to the middle finger of his right hand and had half a dozen off-target snaps before leaving the game.

Buffalo's fourth straight loss was marked by a pair of injuries to key players. Tight end Charles Clay hurt his hamstring in the first half of the Bills' 41-9 loss to Chicago, and backup running back Chris Ivory favoured his left arm while being escorted off the field with 6:27 remaining.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL