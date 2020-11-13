CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns placed offensive lineman Chris Hubbard on the COVID-19 list on Friday after shutting down their facility and delaying practice to do contact tracing, an unexpected disruption two days before they host Houston.

Hubbard will miss Sunday's game against the Texans. He had started Cleveland's past three games at right guard for Wyatt Teller, who is expected back after missing three games with a strained calf.

Once they learned of Hubbard's positive test, the Browns, who had already been adhering to intensive protocols this week after a staff member tested positive for the coronavirus last weekend, immediately began contact tracing.

The team said “zero high-risk contacts were identified,” and that Hubbard was the only player going on the COVID-19 list.

The Browns pushed their practice back to late afternoon. Coach Kevin Stefanski was expected to address the media afterward.

Cleveland's return after its bye week began with quarterback Baker Mayfield missing practice Monday after he was placed on the reserve/COVID list last weekend when the Browns were off. Mayfield had close contact with the unidentified positive staffer. He returned on Wednesday.

The Browns have held all their meetings virtually this week, and players were required to wear a mask or shield during practice.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said Sunday's game against the Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium will not be affected.

“There’s no change to the status of the game,” McCarthy said in an email. “The goal is to test, isolate the individual, conduct contact tracing and stop the spread of transmission amongst the club. We have been successful in doing so and everyone in the NFL family will continue to remain vigilant in fighting the virus.”

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL