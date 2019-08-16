Bochy on if Cueto could accelerate return: 'We'll see'

The Giants could accelerate their timeline for pitcher Johnny Cueto to help with their pursuit of an NL wild card. The two-time All-Star had Tommy John surgery last August.

Cueto gave up one run in 2 2/3 innings Thursday for Class A San Jose on a limited pitch count. He struck out seven in four scoreless innings in his first two rehab appearances in the rookie Arizona League.

The original plan was to have the 33-year-old righty make at least two more rehab starts after that, but that could change.

"We'll see where we are at. I'm not saying we're going to do anything. I'm just saying that we will re-evaluate," San Francisco manager Bruce Bochy said before the game.