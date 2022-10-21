Bruce Bochy has been hired as the new manager of the Texas Rangers. The team announced on Friday that the 67-year-old has agreed to a three-year contract covering the 2023-25 seasons.

Bruce Bochy has been hired as manager of the Texas Rangers, agreeing to a three-year contract covering the 2023-25 seasons. pic.twitter.com/trH7Di13SB — Texas Rangers PR (@TXRangersPR) October 21, 2022

Bochy becomes the 20th full-time manager in Rangers history and the first to join after having previously won a World Series title as a manager. As manager of the San Francisco Giants, Bochy won three World Series titles (2010, 2012, 2014) in five years. His 2,003 career wins as manager rank 12th in Major League history.

"On behalf of the entire organization, I want to welcome Bruce and Kim Bochy to the Texas Rangers," Rangers Executive Vie President and General Manager Chris Young said. 'In his 25 years with San Diego and San Francisco, Bruce was one of the most successful and respected managers in major League Baseball. With a calm and steady presence he has a remarkable ability to connect and communicate with players, coaches, and staff, and his teams always have played with maximum effort. His knowledge of the game, as well as his integrity is unmatched."

In 25 years as manager of the San Diego Padres and Giants, Bochy has compiled a 2003-2029 record.

Bochy has spent the past three seasons as a Special Advisor for the Giants.

"I am incredibly excited to be joining the Texas Rangers," said Bochy. "Over the last several days, I've had extensive conversations with Chris Young and other individuals in the organization and I had the chance ot meeet with Rat Davis. Their vision and commitment to putting together a club that can contend and win year in and year out is impressive, and I became convinced that I wanted to be a part of that.

"If I was going to return to managing, it had to be in the right situation. I strongly believe that to be the case with the Rangers, and I can't wait to get started."

The Rangers finished 2022 with a 68-94 record, good for fourth in the AL West and missed the playoffs for a sixth-consecutive season.