While the writing appeared to be on the wall at the end of his time with the Vancouver Canucks, former head coach Bruce Boudreau says he never considered quitting his job.

Boudreau was fired Sunday and replaced with Rick Tocchet, ending weeks of speculation that included the Canucks reportedly closing in on a contract with Tocchet in Boudreau's final week as head coach.

"I would've said, 'Absolutely not. You're going to have to drag me out,'" Boudreau said on SiriusXM on Monday. "You want me out, get me out but I'm not going to quit and I'm not going to ever give up because if you do that, you're quitting on the players and my whole thing with the team all year was, we never quit. We never quit. We have to keep going.

"So, what kind of message would I be sending if I was the one that quit? So, that wasn't going to happen."

The 68-year-old lasted just over 13 months as the Canucks bench boss, having replaced Travis Green in Dec. 2021. The team went 50-40-13 over his total tenure, including an 18-25-3 record this season.

Following his exit, Boudreau said Monday he wasn't ready to discuss his feelings on how the situation was handled by Canucks president Jim Rutherford and general manager Patrik Allvin.

"At some point, maybe I'll feel compelled to say some things," Boudreau said. "But right now, I'll leave that stuff private, and we'll move on to another topic."

Speaking after the coaching change was made Sunday, Rutherford apologized for it had played out.

"Unfortunately, it's turned out the way it did. Nobody takes great pride in this," he said. "I've known Bruce for a long time. He's been a friend and I feel very bad about it. And if I've offended anybody in the process, I apologize personally, on behalf of the Canucks.”

The Canucks, who have lost three straight and are 2-8 in their last 10, will play their first game under Tocchet on Tuesday against the Chicago Blackhawks.