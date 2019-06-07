Bruce Cassidy is not happy and it's not just because his team is down 3-2 in the Stanley Cup Final.

The Boston Bruins' head coach sounded off on the officiating crew after Game 5, saying he believes Blues forward Tyler Bozak should have been called for a trip on Boston's Noel Acciari with St. Louis leading 1-0 in the third period. While Acciari was slow to get up, David Perron scored a goal seconds later and the Bruins went on to lose the game 2-1.

"I'm a fan of the game. This is the National Hockey League, it's getting a black eye with their officiating this playoffs...it was egregious."



🎥 Bruce Cassidy reacts following the #NHLBruins' Game 5 loss: pic.twitter.com/iyLxzCJTFo — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) June 7, 2019

"I'm a fan of the game. This is the National Hockey League, it's getting a black eye with their officiating this playoffs, this is another one that's going to be talked about. I thought it was a great hockey game. That call, I mean, there's time, but it really made it difficult for us to get the win tonight. So I'm disappointed. I guess to answer the original question, it was egregious," Cassidy said.

"Their player [should have been] on his way to the box, it's right in front of the official."

Cassidy was not the only one who felt a call was missed as fans threw objects onto the ice once time expired.

NHL director of officiating Stephen Walkom told a pool reporter that the league doesn't "make comment on judgement calls within the game."

"The official on the play, he viewed it and he didn't view it as a penalty at the time," Walkom said.

Cassidy implied it wasn't just the non-call on Acciari that has held the Bruins back over the last couple of games.

"The narrative changed after Game 3, there was a complaint or whatever put forth by the opposition and it just seems to have changed everything," Cassidy said referencing Craig Berube's criticism of the officiating earlier in the series.

The Blues will get the chance to close out Boston on home ice as Game 6 goes Sunday night from St. Louis.