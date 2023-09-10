Two events and two wins so far for the defending world men's curling champions out of Scotland.

Bruce Mouat and his rink from Stirling won their second straight bonspiel to open their 2023-24 curling season on Sunday, handling countrymen Team Ross Whyte, 6-2, in the final of the Stu Sells Oakville Tankard.

Second win of the 2023-24 season 🙌🏻🕺



Another great final match-up and battle against Team Whyte 🤝🏻



Thank you to @Stusellsto sells for running a great event and to all the staff, volunteers, sponsors and fans.



(1/2) pic.twitter.com/7Z8gm5n627 — Team Mouat (@TeamMouat) September 10, 2023

Mouat, third Grant Hardie, second Bobby Lammie and lead Hammy McMillan Jr., put up a three-spot in the eighth end to secure the victory.

Team Mouat, who defeated Canada's Team Brad Gushue in the gold-medal game at last year's World Men's Curling Championship in Ottawa, won all seven of their games in Oakville and are now 13-1 on the season after winning the Euro Super Series in late August.

Mouat also defeated American rinks led by Korey Dropkin and 2018 Olympic gold medalist John Shuster in the quarterfinal and semifinal, respectively.

Reid Carruthers, Glenn Howard and Sam Mooibroek will compete at the PointsBet Invitational in Oakville later this month, but all three were unable to advance to the playoffs at the Stu Sells this weekend.

John Epping and his Toronto crew will be at the PointsBet as well and they made a strong run this weekend before dropping the semis to Team Whyte.

On the women's side of the draw, Seungyoun Ha and her South Korean team of third Hyerin Kim, second Taei Yang and lead Sujin Kim defeated Scotland's Team Rebecca Morrison, 5-4, in an extra end final.

Ottawa's Danielle Inglis and Halifax's Christina Black fell in the quarters, the best result for any of the Canadian rinks in the field. Both will compete at the PointsBet Invitational as will Isabelle Ladouceur and Hollie Duncan, who weren't able to make the playoffs.

Peterson, Grassie capture MCT Challenge

Winnipeg's Team Beth Peterson defeated Japan's Team Honoka Sasaki, 7-5, in the final of the MCT Challenge on Sunday.

Happy to be back competing, happier to have won the event!



Thanks to the @mbcurlingtour and @stvitalcc for a great event! pic.twitter.com/nkwyC1snPL — Team Peterson (@_TeamPeterson) September 10, 2023

Team Peterson, also featuring third Jenna Loder, second Katherine Doerksen and lead Melissa Gordon, went 4-1 over the three-day event, including beating Team Asuka Kanai in the semifinal.

Veteran skip Sean Grassie won the men's event with an 8-3 win over Jed Brundidge in the final.

Saville Shootout Wraps Monday

The top event of the week is taking place out west in Edmonton with the Saville Shootout.

Some of Canada's top rinks, including Brendan Bottcher, Mike McEwen and Karsten Sturmay on the men's side and Kerri Einarson, Kate Cameron, Kaitlyn Lawes, Jennifer Jones (with Chelsea Carey at skip) and Rachel Homan (with Heather Nedohin at skip) on the women's side, are all competing.

The event will wrap up on Monday with the playoffs.