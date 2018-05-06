Boston Bruins forward David Backes needed help off the ice after taking a hit from Tampa Bay Lightning forward JT Miller in the second period of Game 5 of their second round playoff series.

Backes was caught looking for the puck in his feet as he crossed the blue line when Miller applied the hit. No penalty was called on the play.

Earlier in the period Rick Nash had to be helped to the dressing room after getting hit by a shot from his teammate Ryan Donato in the leg, but returned to action.

The Bruins are trailing the Lightning 3-1 in their Eastern Conference second round series.