Bergeron out of Game 4 with upper-body injury

Boston Bruins forward Patrice Bergeron is out for tonight's Game 4 against the Toronto Maple Leafs with an upper-body injury.

He is listed as day-to-day.

Riley Nash is taking Bergeron's spot on the top line.

UPDATE: Patrice Bergeron will not play in tonight’s game (Upper body, day-to-day). — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 19, 2018

The news came as a surprise about 30 minutes before the Bruins and Leafs dropped the puck on Game 4 of their series. Boston leads 2-1.

Bergeron appeared in the first three games of the best-of-seven first round series against the Leafs and has posted five assists with a plus-4 rating.