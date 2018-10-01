The Boston Bruins blueline has taken a hit just before the season gets underway.

The team announced on Monday that defenceman Torey Krug will be out for three weeks with an ankle injury when he will be reevaluated. Krug, 27, incurred the injury during a preseason game on Saturday against the Philadelphia Flyers.

A native of Royal Oak, MI, Krug is headed into his eighth NHL season, all with the Bruins. He appeared in 76 games a season ago, scoring 14 goals and adding 45 assists. Krug averaged 20:24 of ice time a night.

Bruins GM Don Sweeney noted that the injury was to the same foot that Krug hurt last year, but the injuries are entirely unrelated.

The Bruins open up their regular season campaign on Wednesday night against the Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals.