Boston Bruins defenceman Torey Krug left Saturday's preseason finale against the Philadelphia Flyers with a lower-body injury and was seen in a walking boot following the game, according to Joe McDonald of The Athletic.

The 27-year-old has missed most of the preseason as he recovers from an ankle fracture suffered in the playoffs against the Tampa Bay Lightning last spring.

Head coach Bruce Cassidy didn't have an update on Krug's status following the game.

"I have no information on anything bothering him," said Cassidy after the game. "They gave him a timeline on when he could return to play, and it was later. He wasn't going to play the first two games, clearly. That's why he wasn't going to China. That was determined in probably the first week of August….and then he gets injured again, so hopefully it's nothing serious. But it's tough luck if it is, obviously."

Krug scored 14 goals and added 45 assists over 76 games last season with the Bruins, his seventh with the franchise.