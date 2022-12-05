Bruins, Devils top weekly NHL Power Ranking The two-horse race for top spot in our Power Rankings continues with the Boston Bruins and New Jersey Devils pulling away from the pack.

By Sportlogiq Staff (@Sportlogiq)

The two-horse race for top spot in our Power Rankings continues with the Boston Bruins and New Jersey Devils pulling away from the pack.

Boston is a perfect 13-0-0 at home, while New Jersey has just one regulation loss on the road. The Bruins rank first in goal differential, and second in expected goal differential, while the Devils rank second and first in those key areas, respectively. The wait is almost over to see these teams finally face each other as the Bruins and Devils will square off in New Jersey on Dec. 23 and Dec. 28.

Once again, the Toronto Maple Leafs are the top Canadian team on our list, sitting in fifth spot. The Leafs are coming off a 2-0-1 week with wins over San Jose and Detroit. Mitch Marner set a Maple Leafs record Saturday by extending his point streak to 19 games. A playmaker first, Marner has actually scored goals in five straight games, including a pair in Saturday’s overtime loss to the Lightning.

The Winnipeg Jets climb from 10th to sixth on our list following a 2-1-0 week. The Jets fell behind 2-0 to the lowly Anaheim Ducks Sunday but scored five unanswered goals to secure a victory. Blake Wheeler continues to roll for the Jets, scoring 10 points during his five-game point streak. Winnipeg is looking more and more like a true threat in the Central Division, ranking fifth in the NHL in goal differential and 11th in expected goal differential.

Moving up a pair of spots into 16th on our list is the Edmonton Oilers. The high-event Oilers won three of four games last week with 32 total goals scored in those games. Edmonton occupies a wild-card spot but also has one of the largest differences between goal differential and expected goal differential in the league.

The Oilers rank eighth in expected goal differential, despite sitting 19th in goal differential. Only the L.A. Kings have a worse goals saved above expected per 60 – a reflection of isolated goaltending impact. Simply, even average goaltending will likely get the Oilers into a top-three spot in the Pacific Division.

Climbing six spots, from 24th to 18th, is the Calgary Flames. The Flames won two of three games last week, picking up victories over the Florida Panthers and Washington Capitals. The Flames' homestead continues Monday against the Coyotes and ends Wednesday against the Wild. With another successful week, the Flames could find themselves in a playoff spot by our next Power Rankings.

The Ottawa Senators drop one spot, into 22nd place on our list. After losing a 3-1 contest to the Rangers on Wednesday, the Sens rallied to win games on consecutive days, starting with a Friday-night win at MSG. Brady Tkachuk might have had the game of his life. The Sens captain fought Rangers captain Jacob Trouba, scored the tying goal in the final minute of regulation, and won the game for the Sens in overtime.

Things have not gone so well lately for the Vancouver Canucks, who fall from 17th to 24th - the biggest drop of any Canadian team this week. The Canucks were outscored 12-5 last week while dropping two out of three games.

Vancouver ranks 23rd in points percentage, 24th in goal differential, and 25th in expected goal differential. Just over a quarter of the way through the season, it looks like this is what the Canucks are –a below-average team on its way to missing the postseason for a third straight year.

Finally, the Montreal Canadiens move up one spot to 25th. The Habs' only win of the week came Thursday against the Calgary Flames on a night where Jake Allen could have been named all three stars of the game.

Allen stopped 45 of 46 shots in the 2-1 win and finished the game with 4.1 goals saved above expected. The Flames should have scored five or six goals based on the quality and quantity of shots they produced. The 4.1 goals saved above expected is the second-best game by a goalie this season. Only Coyotes goalie Karel Vejmelka’s 4.5 goals saved above expected on Nov. 23 against Carolina was better.

.