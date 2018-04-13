Button on Kadri's hit: Dangerous, reckless play, he needs to be suspended

Boston Bruins forward Tommy Wingels was not on the ice for practice Friday morning after taking a hard hit into the boards by Toronto Maple Leafs forward Nazem Kadri in Game 1 on Thursday night.

Wingels was forced to miss the remainder of the third period after the hit by Kadri, which occurred once Wingels had fallen to the ice.

Kadri was suspended three games for the incident. He received a five-minute major for charging and a game misconduct in the process.

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy said Wingels would be evaluated again Friday and is considered questionable for Game 2. "We'll have a better read tomorrow," Cassidy said.

The 30-year-old scored nine goals and posted 17 points in 75 games this season.

The Bruins used the following lines in practice Friday, according to Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic.

Marchand-Bergeron-Pastrnak

DeBrusk-Krejci-Rick Nash

Donato-Acciari-Backes

Schaller-Kuraly-Heinen

Gionta, Riley Nash

Chara-McAvoy

Krug-Miller

Grzelcyk-McQuaid

Holden

Rask

Khudobin

"I just felt like (Wingels) made contact with Mitchy's head to start, and I didn't see a call there," Kadri said of the hit postgame. "He was turning up the wall so I was committed to the hit, and then he ended up falling. It happened pretty quick. It's in the hands of the NHL."

Kadri said he believes it would have been a clean hit if Wingels had not fallen to the ice.

"It's out of my control at this point. I certainly wasn't trying to hit him when he was down like that. I was already committed to the hit. If he's still standing up, there's nothing wrong with that."

The Bruins dominated the Leafs in Game 1, winning 5-1. Game 2 goes Saturday evening in Boston.