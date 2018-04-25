1h ago
Bruins' Heinen in, Wingels out for Game 7
TSN.ca Staff
The Boston Bruins will return to their Game 5 lineup as they look to defeat the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 7 on Wednesday night.
Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy confirmed Wednesday winger Danton Heinen will come back into the lineup after serving as a healthy scratch in Game 6. Tommy Wingels, who took Heinen's spot on the third line will not dress.
“This is the group we envisioned and the group we trust to get it done,” Cassidy said of the team's lines.
Heinen skated on the second line during Tuesday's practice but will play on the third line in Game 7 as the Bruins use the following lineup.
Marchand - Bergeron - Pastrnak
DeBrusk - Krejci - Rick Nash
Heinen - Riley Nash - Backes
Schaller - Kuraly - Acciari
Chara - McAvoy
Krug - Miller
Grzelcyk - McQuaid
Rask
Heinen, 22, is without a point and has a minus-1 rating in five games during the first-round series. He scored 16 goals and posted 47 points in 77 games during the regular season.
The Bruins held a 3-1 lead in the series, but the Maple Leafs have stormed back to force Game 7.