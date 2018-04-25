Where has the Bruins' top line gone?

The Boston Bruins will return to their Game 5 lineup as they look to defeat the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 7 on Wednesday night.

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy confirmed Wednesday winger Danton Heinen will come back into the lineup after serving as a healthy scratch in Game 6. Tommy Wingels, who took Heinen's spot on the third line will not dress.

“This is the group we envisioned and the group we trust to get it done,” Cassidy said of the team's lines.

Heinen skated on the second line during Tuesday's practice but will play on the third line in Game 7 as the Bruins use the following lineup.

Marchand - Bergeron - Pastrnak

DeBrusk - Krejci - Rick Nash

Heinen - Riley Nash - Backes

Schaller - Kuraly - Acciari

Chara - McAvoy

Krug - Miller

Grzelcyk - McQuaid

Rask

Heinen, 22, is without a point and has a minus-1 rating in five games during the first-round series. He scored 16 goals and posted 47 points in 77 games during the regular season.

The Bruins held a 3-1 lead in the series, but the Maple Leafs have stormed back to force Game 7.