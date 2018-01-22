Boston Bruins rookie defenceman Charlie McAvoy is expected to be sidelined for two weeks after undergoing a minor heart procedure, the team announced on Monday.

McAvoy, 20, underwent an ablation for an abnormal heart rhythm at Massachusetts General Hospital. The team said the procedure was successful.

A native of Long Beach, NY, McAvoy complained of heart palpatations following a 4-2 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Nov. 27. A subsequent evaluation found that he had supraventricular tachycardia (SVT), a non-life-threatening condition, but one that can recur and cause severe discomfort.

The Bruins say that the decision to have the procedure now was due to a high probability of recurrence, despite the fact that McAvoy had been medically cleared to play since he originally experienced the palpatations.

Former Toronto Maple Leafs and Oilers goaltender Jonas Gustavsson also underwent the procedure during his NHL career.

McAvoy is expected to spend the night in the hospital.

Originally taken with the 14th overall pick in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft out of Boston University, McAvoy has appeared in 45 games this season, scoring five times and adding 20 assists.