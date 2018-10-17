While the Boston Bruins may be looking to add a veteran forward, the team does not see free agent Lee Stempniak as a fit.

The 35-year-old spent training camp with the Bruins on a professional tryout contract and skated with the team in practice in recent weeks, but Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy said Tuesday that the team will not be signing him to a contract.

Updates from Bruce Cassidy:



Tuukka Rask plays tomorrow night in Calgary. Jaro Halak will start Thursday in Edmonton.



Torey Krug is progressing well and may skate this week. Will not travel with the team.



As of right now Lee Stempniak will not be signed.#NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/L4aAR2kGXs — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 16, 2018

Stempniak, a veteran of 909 career NHL games, had three goals and nine points in 37 games with the Carolina Hurricanes last season. He had two goals and six points in four preseason games with the Bruins last month.

Though the team has moved on from the idea of adding Stempniak, TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger said Tuesday the Bruins could still be looking to add a veteran forward.

"I would say it’s a back burner surge for (GM) Don Sweeney and the Boston Bruins," Dreger said on Insider Trading. "The Bruins have to compete with the big boys, and they should be considered one of those in the Eastern Conference alongside the Toronto Maple Leafs, Tampa Bay and the other top teams they fit that dynamic.

"They would like to add an experienced forward, preferably a centre and maybe dangle one of their young guys. Anders Bjork’s name is potentially out there and likewise Danton Heinen. Not saying that those players are being shopped, but maybe there’s a team that has experienced forwards that they want to swap out with a younger, more inexpensive player."

The Bruins pursued both John Tavares and Ilya Kovalchuk in free agency but in the end stood pat at forward. According to CapFriendly, the team has just over $5 million in cap space to work with.