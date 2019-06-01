Frank Seravalli TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Follow|Archive

ST. LOUIS — It was mayhem on Market Street, the main artery in the Arch City closed for the biggest hockey party this town had ever seen.

A stage was erected in the shadow of the Gateway to the West, thousands of people packed in for a concert on a sultry Saturday afternoon and singalong to “Gloria,” the soundtrack of these Stanley Cup playoffs.

Amid a St. Louis Cardinals series with the Chicago Cubs in this baseball-obsessed city, certified man rocket and “Mad Men” star Jon Hamm noted fans were streaming away from Busch Stadium to go see the Blues.

“I think that’s probably the first time in the history of the city that that’s happened,” said Hamm, a devoted Blues fan. “It’s a big deal. I mean, it’s a really big deal.”

The Stanley Cup Final was an event. Hamm was joined by fellow St. Louisians such as “The Office” actress Jenna Fischer, Olympic athlete Jackie Joyner-Kersee, plus NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes, Chris Long and Isaac Bruce.

Forty-nine years of pent up frustration, nearly 18,000 days of waiting, built to a crescendo during pre-game introductions inside an electric Enterprise Center.

The Blues came marching in … and promptly laid an egg at centre ice.

The Boston Bruins hit all the right notes and clobbered the Blues from puck drop, chasing Jordan Binnington in the second period en route to a 7-2 drubbing on Saturday night.

The Blues, who are 5-6 at home in these playoffs, will now need three more “Glorias” in the final four games of the season to deliver the city’s first Stanley Cup. Because the biggest beatdown in a Cup Final since Pittsburgh smacked Nashville, 6-0, in 2017, put the Bruins in the driver’s seat in this best-of-seven series.

The goals from Ivan Barbashev and Pat Maroon, after the Blues were already down 5-0, were little more than a result of score effects.

The Blues didn’t stand a chance in Game 3 - which is not all that different than the Stanley Cup Final felt last time it was played here in 1968, 1969 and 1970.

The rookie sensation Binnington was yanked for the first time in his NHL career after allowing five goals on 19 shots. He had played every minute of these playoffs before being mercifully pulled by coach Craig Berube.

The shell-shocked 18,789 in attendance saluted Binnington with a solid ovation on his way off the ice. He’ll get another crack at the Bruins in Game 4 on Monday night; Binnington is 12-2-0 this season with a .937 save percentage following a loss.

You know who has been even better bouncing back from a loss these playoffs?

The Bruins and Tuukka Rask.

Really, though, the story of the Bruins’ Game 3 goal bonanza followed the same script of these Stanley Cup playoffs:

✔ Power play. The postseason’s most lethal unit was a perfect three-for-three. They’ve now potted 22 playoff power play goals, the fifth-most all-time, and are operating at a ridiculous 35 per cent clip.

✔ Perfection Line. The top guns came alive, as they have in the second half of every series this spring. Even though Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak collected their points on the man-advantage, they were a force from puck drop.

They proved coach Bruce Cassidy’s pre-game premonition correct, when he said he believed they’ll get to their game in Game 3.

“You know them well enough now, seeing how they perform in the playoffs,” Cassidy said pre-game.

✔ Secondary scoring. Trade deadline pick-ups Charlie Coyle and Marcus Johansson continued their magical march in the playoffs, with Johansson finding Coyle through a seam for a beautiful one-timer goal that made it 2-0. It was the third time Johansson accounted for the primary assist on Coyle’s eight playoff markers. For good measure, Johansson slid home one of his own late in the third.

✔ Rask up to the task. Rask was nearly perfect through two periods, faltering slightly in the second half as the Bruins slowed and sat back. He is now 6-1 these playoffs following a loss with a .939 save percentage.

By the end of the night, with Binnington sitting in a ballcap on the bench, the energy had been sucked out of St. Louis. Nearly five decades of frustration was met with exasperation.

The once-rowdy crowd could barely muster a half-hearted rendition of their third period tradition “Country Roads,” and there wasn’t even a thought of “Gloria” in anyone’s mind.

