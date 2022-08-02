BC Lions wide receiver Bryan Burnham was a full participant at practice on Tuesday, TSN's Farhan Lalji reports.

Burnham, 32, believed to have fractured his ribs in a contest against the Toronto Argonauts in late June. Later tests revealed that Burnham suffered a punctured lung and has been sidelined since.

Tuesday marked the first time Burnham had seen action with the Lions' injury report noting him as a full participant.

The Moorestown, N.J., native finished the 2021 season with a league-high 67 catches, a second-best 965 yards and a fourth-best five touchdowns, earning CFL and West Division All-Star honours.

Prior to his injury, Burnham had hauled in six balls for 66 yards and a touchdown.