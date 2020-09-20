16m ago
DeChambeau wins U.S. Open for first career major
Bryson DeChambeau is the U.S. Open champion. DeChambeau finished 6-under to win the tournament at Winged Foot Golf Club and capture his first career major title.
TSN.ca Staff
DeChambeau was the only golfer to finish the tournament under par with Matthew Wolff finishing second at even-par on the tournament.
