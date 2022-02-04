KING ABDULLAH ECONOMIC CITY, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Bryson DeChambeau withdrew from the Saudi International before the second round Friday because of left hand and left hip injuries.

DeChambeau opened Thursday with a 3-over 73, making a triple-bogey 7 at the seventh hole.

The American star missed the cut last week in the PGA Tour's Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego. He won the 2020 U.S. Open and has eight PGA Tour victories.