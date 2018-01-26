MILWAUKEE — Police officers used a stun gun on Milwaukee Bucks rookie guard Sterling Brown and arrested the 22-year-old Friday after a confrontation at a Walgreens parking lot.

Police Sgt. Timothy Gauerke says the department is investigating what happened and the officers' use of force.

Gauerke says officers contacted a man after seeing a vehicle parked across two handicapped parking spots while doing a business check at about 2 a.m. Gauerke did not say what led to the officers' use of force and it wasn't immediately known whether Brown was cited for anything.

The Bucks declined immediate comment.

Brown is averaging 3.5 points per game and 1.8 rebounds this season.