In an expected move, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have exercised the fifth-year option on quarterback Jameis Winston's contract.

We have picked up Jameis Winston's fifth-year option on his original rookie contract.



Winston will make $20.922 million in his fifth season, guaranteed against injury.

In his third season last year, the first overall pick in the 2015 Draft started 13 games, finishing with 3,504 passing yards and 19 touchdowns to 11 interceptions.

For his career, Winston has 11,636 passing yards and 69 touchdowns to 44 interceptions in 45 career starts.