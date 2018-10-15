The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fired defensive coordinator Mike Smith Monday.

Smith was in his third season as the Bucs' defensive coordinator.

Mark Duffner, who was serving as the team's linebackers coach, will take over at defensive coordinator.

Through five games this season the Bucs are ranked second last in total defence, giving up 439.8 yards per game, and last in scoring defence, giving up 34.6 points per game.

Prior to his time with the Bucs, Smith was head coach of the Atlanta Falcons for seven seasons, finishing with a 66-46 record.