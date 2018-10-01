Jameis Winston is the Tampa Buccaneers starting quarterback once more.

Head coach Dirk Koetter announced today that Winston, who started the second half of Tampa Bay's 48-10 loss to the Bears following a lackluster outing from Ryan Fitzpatrick, will once again take over the starting gig in the Bucs' next game against the Falcons in Week 6.

Sunday's game against the Bears was Winston's first since rejoined the team following a three-game suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy. Winston handed the suspension following the NFL's investigation of an accusation that the Winston groped a female Uber driver in March of 2016.

Fitzpatrick went 9 of 18 for 126 yards and got sacked two times in the game.